TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,903.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $3,872,713. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.