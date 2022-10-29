Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,217 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.26 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

