Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) CFO Buys $473,770.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
