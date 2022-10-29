Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

TER opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

