The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 968,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.98 on Friday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,235 shares of company stock worth $642,715. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Andersons by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 115.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

