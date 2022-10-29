The Chemours Company to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 75.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemours Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Chemours stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Chemours by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Chemours by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.