The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

NYSE:EL opened at $206.44 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $193.48 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.83.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

