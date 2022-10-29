The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $24.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

