The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $93.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Teradyne stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

