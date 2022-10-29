The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,800” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

