The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 70 Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 3.5 %
LON LLOY opened at GBX 41.27 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.83.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
