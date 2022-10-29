The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 70 Price Target for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 3.5 %

LON LLOY opened at GBX 41.27 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.83.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

