The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $22.08

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $23.08. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $796.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

