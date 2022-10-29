TheStreet Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

