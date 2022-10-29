TheStreet Upgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to C-

TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ShotSpotter Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.06 million, a P/E ratio of -416.84, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShotSpotter

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

