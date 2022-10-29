TheStreet Upgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair upgraded ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.06 million, a P/E ratio of -416.84, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,612 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $122,302.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

