TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,448 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.71.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.