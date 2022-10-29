Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $414.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $380,030. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

