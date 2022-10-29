TMX Group Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $7.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.71. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.00.

X opened at C$132.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.29. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

