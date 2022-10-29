TMX Group Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.71. The consensus estimate for TMX Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. TD Securities dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.00.
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
