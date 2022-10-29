Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

TTC opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 26.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

