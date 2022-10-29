Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Trex by 6.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Trex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Trex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 4.2 %

Trex stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.