Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

