Truist Financial Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $17.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,768.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,908,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 109.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 750,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coursera by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

