Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 47.4% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 16.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $267,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,841,187.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.93. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

