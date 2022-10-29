Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 39,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE:TNP opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.51 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

