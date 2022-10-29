Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 462.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 610,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Twitter by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $55.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

