UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 11.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $641,751,000 after buying an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,100 shares of company stock worth $3,332,460. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.