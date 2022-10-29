Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 153,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 131,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.5 %

ULTA opened at $416.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

