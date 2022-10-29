Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 291.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.25 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

