Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 54.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 83,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.91. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.