UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

UniFirst Price Performance

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF opened at $183.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.93. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

