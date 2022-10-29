Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,948.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,806.80. The company has a market capitalization of £99.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,988.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

