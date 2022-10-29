Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($47.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,948.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,806.80. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,988.83.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.