United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

UPS stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.37. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

