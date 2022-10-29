Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.