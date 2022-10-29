Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Univest Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Univest Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Univest Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

