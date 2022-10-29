UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $7.23. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UserTesting shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 107,034 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

UserTesting Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

