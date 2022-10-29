V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

