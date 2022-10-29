V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. V.F. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

