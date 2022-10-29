V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. V.F. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.