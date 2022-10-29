Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $17.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRT opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $6,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.