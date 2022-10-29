Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,896 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $83.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95.

