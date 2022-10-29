Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 202,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 56,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

