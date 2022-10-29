Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 677,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.7 %

NCLH opened at $16.52 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.