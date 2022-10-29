Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Trimble by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Trimble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

