Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 243,182 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 981.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.90 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

