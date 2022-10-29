Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $156.61 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

