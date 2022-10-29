Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 146,041 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 15.33. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.