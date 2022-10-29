Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 121.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,314 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $167,521,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,863,000 after acquiring an additional 573,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TransUnion by 585.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1,734.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 282,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

