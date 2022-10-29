Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 65,017 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,541,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,965,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 545,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI opened at $4.81 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 2.59.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

