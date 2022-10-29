Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,963 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

PWR stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

